Castlegar will be holding a Take Back the Night event in solidarity with other communities around the globe.

Organizer Lora Plotnikoff with the Violence Against Women in Retlationships committee says hopes to see plenty of support at the march.

Participants are asked to meet at the Canadian Tire parking lot October 5 between 5:00 and 5:30 pm.

The march starts there and ends at Safeway.

These events gained traction in Europe in the 1970s as away to protest violence which women faced when walking in public at night.