Rossland may shed some of its streetlights.

Public works manager Darrin Albo says city staff have identified about 20 locations where residents have asked for lights to be removed or added.

Albo says some residents have asked for removals so they can have darker nights.

The lights in the pedestrian tunnels will be replaced and their brightness levels will remain the same as before.

The issue will be discussed at a committee of the whole meeting October 10.