This map shows the area at Galena Bay under evacuation alert.

Another evacuation alert has been issued due to wildfires — this time at Galena Bay.

But it’s not clear how many people are affected.

The fire is about 170 hectares and had 13 firefighters and two helicopters working on it monday.

The Harrop Creek fire is now 2,150 hectares but most of its growth was away from the community.

Forty-eight people are fighting the fire along with four helicopters.