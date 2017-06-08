New Denver’s mayor says she’s optimistic about finding another physician for the community.

Dr. Mike Magier has announced he’ll be leaving this summer after almost 10 years.

Ann Bunka says he’ll be missed but she’s hopeful they can entice someone else to replace him.

The job is expected to be posted this week.

Bunka also says she’ll meet with Interior Health this month to talk about the age and condition of the hospital.

The health authority says they’re “looking at how best to meet longer term primary care and site needs.”