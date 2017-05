Denver Siding could join the Village of New Denver to take advantage of municipal water.

The two dozen residents of the neighbourhood immediately east of the village are on a boil advisory.

Mayor Ann Bunka says a boundary expansion would solve that problem.

The idea didn’t fly when it was last raised over 15 years ago.

But Slocan Valley regional director Walter Popoff supports it.

The village is applying for a grant to do the work in anticipation of a favourable response.