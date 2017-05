You can get a first-hand look at what life would be like as a firefighter.

The Salmo Volunteer Fire Department is holding a firefighter for a night event next week.

Chief David Hearn says participants will learn the basics.

He says a few members are retiring and they’re gauging public interest for the job.

It happens Wednesday night from 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm.

You must be 19 or older and in good physical condition.