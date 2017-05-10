A search will resume this morning on the Columbia River near Trail for a missing person.

South Columbia Search and Rescue president Mike Hudson says the person was one of three passengers on a Sea-Doo that capsized around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue rescued one of them and Teck Trail Operations fire crews rescued another.

There’s no word on the gender of the missing person or where they’re from.

South Columbia and Castlegar search and rescue looked until 10 p.m. when the search was called off due to darkness.

A swiftwater team was brought in along with ground crews and a helicopter.