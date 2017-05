The BCIHL’s Selkirk Saints have added a pair of new players for next season.

One is forward Grant Iles who spent last season playing under former Saints coach Jeff Dubois with the KIJHL’s Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

He had 32 points in 36 games.

The Saints also picked up defenceman Connor Harding.

Harding was with the Elliot Lake Wildcats of the North Ontario Junior Hockey League last season.