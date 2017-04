Left - Clara Graves will graduate from the Selkirk College Resort & Hotel Management Program. Right - Brenna Mackay is a member of the first Rural Pre-Medicine Program class at Selkirk College

A pair of local women will be Selkirk College’s valedictorians for 2017.

One is Clara Graves who is from the Warfield and Rossland area and is graduating from the resort and hotel management program.

She was nervous when an instructor asked to see her.

She’ll be joined by Brenna Mackay who is graduating with the first rural pre-medicine program cohort.

The ceremony is today at 12:30 at the Castlegar campus.