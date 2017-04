A map indicates the location of the slide on the Galena Trail. (Courtesy RDCK)

A section of a popular Slocan Valley trail has been closed due to a slide.

It happened 300 meters east of the Denver Canyon entrance to the Galena Trail.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has closed it from the trailhead to the cable car.

A 20-meter section has been covered by debris and it could take up to a week to clean up.