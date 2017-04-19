RDCK directors have firmly rejected a proposal from one of their own to suspend future pay increases for five years.

Rural Castlegar director Andy Davidoff wanted the suspension saying that money should

go to wildfire issues and firefighter remuneration.

But the other 19 directors dismissed the idea. Some said directors deserve to be compensated for their work. Increases of 10% have been discussed.

There was also strong opposition to Davidoff linking a specific RDCK priority such as wildfire mitigation to the issue of stipend increases.