The Beaver Valley Nitehawks are the 2017 Cyclone Taylor Cup champions!

They won the Junior B hockey provincials last night in Creston with a 6-2 win over the Campbell River Storm.

Next up for Beaver Valley is they Keystone Cup Junior B Western Canada Championships in Arborg, Manitoba.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats scored a 3-0 win over the Aldergrove Kodiaks to finish third in the tournament.