The Beaver Valley Nitehawks will play for the KIJHL championship.

They won the best of five Kootenay Conference finals in game five Friday with a 5-2 win at home over the Kimberley Dynamiters.

Beaver valley forward Tyler Ghiradosi had a hat trick.

The best of five finals begin tonight in Fruitvale where the Hawks face the Chase Heat who won the Okanagan Conference finals.