A slide immediately south of New Denver has cut off access to five or six homes.

The regional district says it crossed a private road and came within 25 feet of Highway 6 but didn’t reach it.

Information officer Anitra Winje says no one has been injured and no structures were damaged.

It’s estimated that up to 200 truckloads of material will need to be removed to restore access to the homes.

Another slide in the same neighbourhood on Sunday forced one couple to leave their home for a night.