A local politician’s open house tour on rural and remote schools was in Trail Friday.

Boundary Similkameen MLA Linda Larson says the events have sparked wide-ranging discussions.

She says a common theme at the open houses has been retaining teachers and staff.

It was Larson’s seventh of nine events being held across the province.

Kootenay Columbia School District superintendent Bill Ford says the open house event had a goal of highlighting the roles such schools play in their communities.

Kootenay Lake School District superintendent Jeff Jones says students in these schools face many challenges.

Discussions also touched on facilities and rental use.