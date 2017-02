John Dutton (right), owner of Nelson Whitewater Rafting Co., was able to hire student Cathy MacNilage (left) thanks to the Columbia Basin Trust’s summer works program.

Small businesses in our area can get financial help to hire a student over the summer.

The Columbia Basin Trust’s summer works program helps small businesses hire high school and post secondary students.

Program co-ordinator Michelle D’Entremont says it’s a popular program so interested businesses should act fast.

The Trust will provide up to $8 per hour for businesses to hire a summer student.