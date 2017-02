Pictured from left, lead Michelle Kooznetsoff, second Brad Hildebrand, sponsor Glen Darough, skip James MacKenzie, and third Susan MacKenzie won the Nelson annual mixed Valentine bonspiel.

The James MacKenzie rink of Castlegar won the nelson curling club’s annual mixed Valentine bonspiel.

It was held over the weekend and had 16 teams from Castlegar, Nelson, and Riondel.

The winning rink also included lead Michelle Kooznetsoff, second Brad Hildebrand, and third Susan MacKenzie.

The Douglas rink won the B event, the Little/Wilkinson rink won the C event, and the May rink took the D event.