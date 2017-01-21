Four American skiers were injured in an avalanche Thursday (not the one pictured), according to the Trail Times.

The slide occurred Thursday afternoon on Mount Mackie and resulted in broken bones to the skiers, the newspaper reported.

The group was skiing with Big Red Cats. The company was able to rescue them without calling in search and rescue.

The skiers were taken by ambulance to hospital in Trail and some were then flown to Spokane.

The wife of one of the victims said in a Facebook post that her husband is in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Sacred Heart Medical Centre.

She said seven people were buried by the avalanche in all.