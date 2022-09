Nakusp mayor Tom Zeleznik will be returned for a second term by acclamation, but seven people are seeking the four council positions in next month’s election.

Only one of them, Aidan McLaren-Caux, is an incumbent.

The rest are Dolly (Dawn) Edwards, Mason Hough, Tina Knooihuizen, Jo Law, Andreea Myhal, and Victoria Youmans.

Voting day is Oct. 15.