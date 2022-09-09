Former Castlegar mayor Lawrence Chernoff will try to get his old job back.

Chernoff filed nomination papers today to run against incumbent councillor Maria McFaddin.

Chernoff was defeated in 2018 by Bruno Tassone, who resigned mid-term and was replaced by Kirk Duff in a by-election. However, Duff is not seeking re-election for health reasons.

Only seven people are running for council, meaning all but one will be elected.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff mused about running for mayor, but will instead seek another term as councillor.

Former councillor Florio Vassilakakis, who finished a close second to Duff in the mayoral by-election, is also seeking a council seat.

Incumbents Brian Bogle and Cherryl MacLeod are running again. Sandy Bojechko and Shirley Falstead, who both ran in last year’s by-election but lost to Bogle, will both run again. They’re joined by newcomer Darcy Bell.