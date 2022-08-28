After five and a half years in the role, Diane Langman will not seek another term as mayor of Warfield.

“This has been a hard decision to make but it feels like the right one for myself and my family,” Langman wrote in a social media post.

“Working full time, having two kids active in sports, my husband working shift work, having two dogs and wanting to travel more, it feels like now is the time for me to take a step back and let someone with more time take the helm.”

Langman was elected as a councillor in 2014 and became mayor in a 2017 by-election. She was re-elected in 2018. She was the first woman to hold the position.

Langman said while it was a steep learning curve, she has loved getting to know how local government works.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have made the connections I have, built so many longstanding friendships and have learned so much about our area,” she said. “All of that will stay with me for many years to come.”

Langman said she will continue to be involved in the community in other ways as a volunteer.

She encouraged anyone contemplating running for office to reach out to her to “discuss the highs, the lows, and everything in between.”