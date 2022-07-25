- Advertisement -

The City of Castlegar’s sani-dump at the visitors centre is now closed as demolition gets underway on the building.

You can use the sani-dumps at the Husky station (1415 Columbia Ave.) or Syringa Provincial Park (5570 Broadwater Rd.) instead.

“We know this is a popular amenity in the community and we are actively planning for a new sani-dump facility,” said city operations manager Sam Shine in a news release. “Staff are currently investigating options and we will be discussing them with council later this year.”

The sani-dump was not originally scheduled to be in service in 2022, the city says, but it was able to open it for a few months before the location becomes an active construction zone.

The site will see the construction of the Chamber of Commerce’s Confluence space, a 7,000 square foot building that will be home to home to the chamber, Destination Castlegar, economic development office, West Kootenay Gateway Visitor Centre, Community Futures, and the visitor centre.