The home of the Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce since 1986 will be torn down starting this week.

The work will make way for the chamber’s new Confluence building, to go on the same site.

Executive director Tammy Verigin-Burk says while they are excited about their new 7,000 square foot facility, they are also sorry to see the old one go.

“There are so many memories in the old building,” she says. “Even the last couple of weeks as we’ve been preparing for it, I’ve had a lot of people share stories with me, whether they’ve been past presidents or people who used to work in the building.”

She adds they want to honour the fact the building was built with donations and volunteers. A granite plaque recognizing the people who contributed to it will be preserved “so the legacy of that building is not forgotten.”

She says one person involved in the present building said he was thrilled to be part of it and now sees it as a stepping stone for what is about to be created.

“He’s excited about it and is looking forward to donating in a substantial way so his family can have their name on the new building as well. That was beautiful to hear.”

Demolition is expected to take at least three or four weeks and will include not only taking apart the building, but clearing the parking lot of pavement to get ready for the new facility, Verigin-Burk says.

The chamber will then go to tender on the new building, with construction expected to begin in the fall and be completed in 2023. It will be home to the Chamber of Commerce, Destination Castlegar, economic development office, West Kootenay Gateway Visitor Centre, and Community Futures. The L-shaped building will also have a co-working space and be available for community use.

Verigin-Burk says she has been working on the project for a decade, and the board of directors and staff have been at it even longer. It follows the discovery of severe foundation issues with the current building. She says they “tried every option” to fix them, but found it impossible.

Until the new building is completed, the chamber has relocated to the Sure Stay Hotel next to the Grand Buddha restaurant.

At an average of 12,500 visitors annually, the chamber estimates 450,000 people have walked through its doors in the last 36 years.

“It’s definitely been quite a legacy that we’re very proud of,” Verigin-Burk says.