By a vote of almost 70 per cent, unionized workers at Teck’s Trail operation have ratified a new five-year collective agreement to replace the one that expired at the end of May.

“We would like to thank the membership for their continued support through this process, and we appreciate your patience as we fought hard to get this contract,” the United Steelworkers said in a note to members on their Facebook page.

“We are pleased to have reached a collective agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long-term sustainability of Trail operations,” said general manager Thompson Hickey in a news release.

The agreement covers approximately 1,250 unionized employees at Trail Operations, represented by the United Steelworkers Local 480 and Local 480 Office and Technical (formerly Local 9705).

The exact totals were 732 in favor and 316 against out of 1,048 votes cast, which was 69.8 per cent in favour.

Workers cast ballots on the agreement last week, which was reached following two days of mediation with Vince Ready. Earlier, workers voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike.

No details of the deal have been released.