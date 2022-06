- Advertisement -

Interior Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver is over. There were 10 cases in the Pavilion extended care wing but no deaths.

The outbreak was declared May 26.

Another outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail declared May 24 ended on June 6. It saw 15 people come down with COVID on the hospital’s third floor and one person die.