All eligible voters in Castlegar will be able to request mail ballots for this fall’s general municipal election, following a change adopted by city council this week.

Council heard that prior to COVID-19, under the Local Government Act, mail ballots were only available to those out of town on voting day. But during the pandemic, a ministerial decree extended that provision to everyone. Now, councils are permitted to pass bylaws opening up mail balloting to everyone.

During last year’s byelection, the city received 236 applications for mail ballots, of which 217 were returned, representing about nine per cent of all votes cast.

Council also approved adding a special polling station at Castle Wood Village seniors community in addition to the ones that have previously been held at Talarico Place and Castleview Care Centre.

The election is Oct. 15.