Another local branch of CIBC has been robbed.

Castlegar RCMP say at about 3 p.m. today a man entered the branch in the 1800 block of Columbia Avenue claiming to have a gun and demanding money.

No weapon was displayed but the man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off.

Police described him as white, possibly in his mid-30s, approximately six feet tall with a thin build and blue or green eyes. He was wearing a blue hoodie, a dark hat, and a light grey neck warmer over his face.

Almost exactly the same thing happened at the CIBC in Creston on March 1. However, police did not comment on any link between the cases.