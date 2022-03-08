Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says a vehicle fire just east of Champion Park Road and Highway 3B Monday evening is considered suspicious.

They received the call shortly before 7 p.m., arrived about 15 minutes later, and had things under control in less than half an hour.

The fire department says the vehicle was a complete loss but there were no injuries. Although they did not say what kind of vehicle it was, from the photo above it appears to be a subcompact car.

Last month firefighters also responded to a suspicious truck fire in Montrose.