A vehicle burned overnight in the 200 block of 8th Avenue in Montrose.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says they were called at about 4:45 a.m. and had it under control within about ten minutes. The vehicle was fully engulfed when they arrived, but they prevented it from spreading to a nearby building.

The cause is under investigation with the help of RCMP.

Firefighters also responded this week after two vehicles burned in Genelle. Chief Dan Derby says that fire is believed to be the result of a block heater plugged into an under-sized extension cord.