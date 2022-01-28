Air Canada Jazz will begin offering flights to Vancouver six days a week from the West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar starting Feb. 8, city council heard this week.

Airport manager Maciej Habrych told council that planes will arrive every day except Thursday at noon and depart again at 12:40 p.m.

Presently Air Canada is offering service four days per week. Habrych says it is hard to look much further in advance, as airlines have only been scheduling month to month.

He added that the airport saw a few cancellations in the last week due to weather. He previously reported that 19 of 21 scheduled flights made it in December.