Trail Smoke Eaters forward Quinn Disher has committed to Michigan Tech University to play NCAA Division 1 hockey for the 2023-24.

Disher, 18, is in his second season as a Smoke Eater. He has already doubled his point totals from the 2021 Pod season and sits fourth in team scoring with eight goals and 16 assists.

The Okanagan Hockey product has become one of the top performers for the Smoke Eaters this season with three even strength goals, three on the powerplay and two shorthanded. Disher has played in all but one game this season for the Smoke Eaters.

“After touring the school and the facilities, I’m beyond excited to commit to Michigan Tech University,” Disher said in a news release. “I wouldn’t be here today without the help of my coaches, friends and most importantly my family. I look forward to being a Husky.”

“We are thrilled for Quinn and his family to commit to Michigan Tech University,” Smokies coach and general manager Tim Fragle said. “We look forward to continuing Quinn’s development both on and off the ice, to make sure he’s successful at the next level.”

The announcement comes a few days after teammate Zach Michaelis committed to Northern Michigan.