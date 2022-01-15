An Alberta man is going to jail for four years after pleading guilty to his part in a violent robbery at the Flamingo Motel in Castlegar in 2016.

RCMP say Bradley Zehr, 35, admitted on Wednesday to charges of robbery, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and fraud.

Police say shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2016, the motel owner was approached by a man and woman who had checked into the motel. One pointed a gun (later determined to be an imitation) at the owner and ordered him to the floor, where his feet and hands were tied and a pillow case was placed over his head.

Sgt. Monty Taylor says the suspects assaulted the owner and stole money, a debit card and credit cards, which were later used to steal money and make fraudulent purchases.

They motel owner eventually freed himself and called police.

On Feb. 13, 2017, police in Edmonton told police they had recovered property stolen during the Flamingo Motel robbery from a man being investigated for a separate offence. Castlegar RCMP sent them security footage which confirmed it was the same man.

The matter was referred to Crown counsel for charges. Taylor said there was not enough evidence to support charges against a second suspect.

There was no immediate word why it took nearly four years for the case to make its way through the courts.