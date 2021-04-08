The Trail Smoke Eaters take on the host Penticton Vees (Supplied by the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Penticton Vees)

After getting their first win of the season last night against the Cranbrook Bucks, the Trail Smoke Eaters will look to start a streak with the team’s second straight win.

The Smoke Eaters will also be looking for some revenge as the Vees beat them 4-1 on the opening night of the season.

Since only scoring one goal in that first game, the offense has woken up scoring a combined 11 goals over the last two games, with goals coming from eight different players.

Game time is at 7:00 pm PST and can be watched on BCHL TV.