After getting their first win of the season last night against the Cranbrook Bucks, the Trail Smoke Eaters will look to start a streak with the team’s second straight win.

The Smoke Eaters will also be looking for some revenge as the Vees beat them 4-1 on the opening night of the season.

Since only scoring one goal in that first game, the offense has woken up scoring a combined 11 goals over the last two games, with goals coming from eight different players.

Game time is at 7:00 pm PST and can be watched on BCHL TV.