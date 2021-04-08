It took three games but the Trail Smoke Eaters have their first win of the season.

The Smoke Eaters cruised to a 8-3 win over their Kootenay rivals, the Cranbrook Bucks.

After jumping out to a 3-1 lead after the first period, the second period was dominated by the Smoke Eaters scoring four in the frame, two of which by Coalson Wolford.

By the end of the game the team was led offensively by Quinn Disher, scoring a goal and adding in two assists.

The Smoke Eaters move to 1-2 on the season and will play their next game tomorrow against the Penticton Vees.