With the list of candidates now official for the upcoming Castlegar By-Election, the Chamber of Commerce will be holding an all-candidates forum.

The forum will take place on April 7th at 6:00 p.m. and will be done virtually through Zoom. The event is limited to 500 screens including the candidates, in order to participate, you must pre-register, providing your name and email.

MORE: Forum Registration (Eventbrite)

The forum will begin with all candidates giving a three-minute opening speech, beginning with the Mayor candidates and going in alphabetical order. Once those speeches are complete, there will be a question-and-answer period with the questions needing to be submitted beforehand. The candidate that the question is directed to will have two minutes to answer before other candidates have a chance to use a “rebuttal card”. Each person has three “rebuttal cards” they are able to use throughout the night that will grant them one minute to respond to any of the questions asked. To end off the night, the candidates will give a two-minute closing speech in reverse order, Councilor candidates first then reverse alphabetically after that, from the opening remarks.

In order to submit a question for the forum, you must do so before March 31st. The questions can be emailed to cdcoc@castlegar.com, with your full name and the candidate’s name the question is directed towards.

MORE: City of Castlegar confirms by-election candidates