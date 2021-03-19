Locals had until 4:00 p.m on March 19th to formally declare themselves to the City of Castlegar as candidates in the upcoming by-election.

A total of one Councilor seat must be filled in addition to the office of Mayor.

Candidates in the running for Mayor are Lawrence Chernoff, Gord Lamont, Florio Vassilakakis, and Gordon Zaitsoff.

The Council seat candidates are Brian Boggle, Sandy Bojechko, Shirley Falstead, and Heather Fancy.

Following the announcement of the final candidate list, MyKootenaynow.com will be reaching out to each candidate for an interview.

General voting day is Saturday, April 24th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex (located at 2101 6th Avenue).

Advance voting days are Wednesday, April 14th and Wednesday, April 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex.

Residents may also vote by mail. SEE: Mail-in voting for Castlegar by-election green-lit