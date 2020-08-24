The BC Wildfire Service has 77 firefighters, 8 pieces of heavy equipment, and help from 9 aircraft Monday as they continue to fight the Talbot Creek Wildfire.

Burning approximately 30 kilometres north of Castlegar and 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6, the Talbot Creek Wildfire remains an estimated 200 hectares as of Monday morning.

An Evacuation Alert from the RDCK remains in place for 305 properties in Lebadho, Little Slocan, Passmore, and Vallican. All affected properties are asked to be prepared should an Evacuation Order be given.

The BC Wildfire Service says ground crews are continuing to establish control lines, with aerial support, as helicopters are focusing on the fire’s south and east flank. An additional fire guard is also starting to be built on the slope above Vallican.

Anyone recreating on the Slocan River should be aware that helicopters are filling buckets in the area as they continue their response to the fire.

As of Monday, there are 27 active fires in the region, 1 is new, 8 are out of control, 5 are being held, and 13 are under control.