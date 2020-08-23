As the Talbot Creek Wildfire is now an estimated 200 hectares, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has placed 305 homes in and around Lebahdo, Little Slocan, Passmore and Vallican on Evacuation ALERT.

Based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service, the RDCK’s Emergency Operations Centre has placed the properties on Evacuation ALERT.

“With the continued hot and dry weather, and the potential for changing winds Sunday night and into Monday, the Southeast Fire Centre has recommended the Evacuation Alert as a precaution and to allow people in the area to prepare themselves,” said Chris Johnson, Director of the RDCK EOC. “If you are affected by the alert, please take the time now to prepare to evacuate yourself and your family should an evacuation be required.”

All residents in the affected area should be prepared for evacuation at a moment’s notice, should the Evacuation ALERT be upgraded.

“It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area, in the event the situation worsens and an Evacuation Order is enforced,” said the RDCK. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are limited options for lodging. People that are evacuated will be asked to arrange accommodations with family or friends outside the area, leaving available spots for those that need it most.”

As of Sunday, the Talbot Creek Wildfire is estimated to be 200 hectares in size. 77 firefighters and eight pieces of heavy equipment are actively responding to the wildfire.

“Ground crews are responding along with heavy equipment to establish control lines,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Nine aviation resources are in the area and are being utilized as required. Helicopters are focusing on the south and east flanks of the fire.”

An additional fire guard is starting along the slope above Vallican to offer further precautionary protections.

At this time, the BC Wildfire Service has implemented an area restriction along the Slocan River as helicopters are filling buckets in the area.

The Talbot Creek Wildfire is in the Slocan Valley, about 3.5 kilometres northeast of Highway 6 and about 30 kilometres north of Castlegar. The blaze was first discovered on Monday, August 17th after a suspected lightning strike sparked the flames.

MORE: Talbot Creek Wildfire Evacuation Alert (RDCK)