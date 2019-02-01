More from the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society after a pubic hearing was held at City Hall on their proposed nine-unit development in Trail this week. There were only two questions raised from the public; one was about whether there’s a tenant manager.

President of the Society Jan Morton explains the tenant services coordinator takes on that role.

“She provides a lot of support to the board in terms of the selection of the tenants, as well stays on top of building maintenance, making sure repairs are done and generally that buildings are kept in good condition.”

The other question received was regarding pets, a topic Morton says there’s been a lot of discussion on. She feels they’ve come to a middle ground with their policy.

“People can move in with one animal, dog or cat is how we determined that. They won’t be able to replace the animal when that animal passes on, but at least they get to bring their good friend with them, which is usually a pretty big step for people.”

Morton adds council has been great to work with and was happy to receive their approval for the rezoning. The project isn’t finalized until the Ministry of Transport gives their input and a more detailed design and costing process is completed with BC Housing who are partners on the project. It would create affordable housing for families and seniors at 1232 Columbia Avenue.

Final approval will hopefully be secured by late spring with construction completed at the end of the year or early 2020.

