Trail City Council have granted their approval to two proposed housing developments after public hearings this week. One of the developments is the affordable housing project proposed for 1232 Columbia Avenue by the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society. An old building no longer in use on the site would have to be demolished and nine new units built, pending final approval by BC Housing.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says about 16 people in total came to the hearings but only a couple spoke, wanting clarifications.

“One or two people got up to speak and it was just a matter of clarification. In particular, one was concerned about the pets and if pets were concerned and if there was any limitations. Another citizen was inquiring about whether there was a tenant office to help manage the building. Other than that most of the participants were just there to listen.”

The property has to be rezoned from Three and Four Family Residential R4 to a spot zone, Small Multiple Family Residential R5A. The rezoning would allow for an increased dwelling density and reduction in the off-street parking requirements from fourteen to seven spaces.

The other proposed development council approved is on Old Waneta Road. Two properties, 8293 and 8303 Old Waneta Road, were rezoned for the construction of a six-unit townhouse on the consolidated property. The present zoning is Single Family Residential Zone R1 and Single Family and Two Family Residential Zone R2. They were both rezoned to Small Multiple Family Residential Zone R5.