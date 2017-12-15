Highway 22 is closed in both directions 8 km north of Junction with Highway 3B (near Birchbank), in Trail because of Vehicle Incident.

Alternate route available via Hwy 3 via Bombi Pass and 3B via Nancy Greene/Rossland.

Estimated time of opening is 9 am

Due to the vehicle accident, Route #4 with JLC and WES students from Castlegar and Genelle will be detoured via highway 3, over the Bombi, and are expected to be up to 1 hour late getting to school.

JLC and KCLC students from Warfield scheduled to take bus #4, will board bus #16 and may need to wait an additional 10 minutes for pick up.

Also, due to the slick road conditions, route #19 will not be going up to Casino this morning.

Buses travel slower in winter conditions and may be delayed across the district. Via SD-20