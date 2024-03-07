Kalesnikoff has announced it is building its third mass timber facility this year.

The $34 million project is anticipated to break ground soon, with an opening target set for the end of 2024.

The location of the new facility hasn’t been revealed yet, but a media release from Kalesnikoff stated that it will be located somewhere between its two existing operations in the Nelson-Castlegar corridor.

The new facility will allow the company to introduce new products and services, such as modular construction, prefabricated wood components, and ready-to-install custom products.

The company said these new additions will be used for walls, flooring, and complete modular construction products, enhancing the company’s existing product range.

Chris Kalesnikoff, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, said the additional offering will support a variety of mass timber building projects across North America, including student and workforce housing.

“Housing is one of the key issues facing not only British Columbia but North America, contributing to significant construction industry labor shortages. This new initiative creates more opportunity to work in partnership with current and new construction industry customers to create and manufacture customized prefabricated solutions and products for growing and evolving housing needs.”

Once complete, the new facility is expected to create 90 new jobs. The company said it plans to reveal the location of the new site in the coming weeks.