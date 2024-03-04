Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says the fire’s close proximity to the Trail fire station prevented the blaze from becoming catastrophic.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, crews from both Trail and Warfield responded to reports of a structure fire on the 500 block of Rossland Ave. It took firefighters four minutes to arrive on the scene before getting the blaze under control by 3:11 p.m.

KBRFR Captain Grant Tyson said in a statement that the department’s quick response to the blaze was a key factor in preventing it from causing more damage to neighbouring structures.

“A structure fire Sunday afternoon, being so close to the hall, was huge for us to stop this fire from destroying half of that block,” said Tyson.

No one was injured in the blaze, and an investigation into its cause is underway.