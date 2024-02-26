It took just over 6 hours for 13 members of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) to rescue a hiker who had become stuck on the Sunningdale Bluffs Friday afternoon.

KBRFR official said in a media release that first responders reacted to a high-angle rope rescue call at the Sunningdale Bluffs just before 1 p.m.

Due to the difficult location and access, crews performed a high-angle rope rescue to reach the hiker, which was deemed a success at 7 p.m. The individual was safely transferred by ambulance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for further medical examination.

The release states that none of the 13 first responders were injured during the rescue.