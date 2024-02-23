A fire in Krestova last night (Thursday) has destroyed one structure and multiple outbuildings.

The Central Kootenay Regional Fire Service received reports of the fire on Krestova Road and Centreplace Road at around 8 p.m.

Regional Deputy Fire Chief Tristan Fehst told Vista Radio that crews battled the blaze for over four hours before it was deemed under control at 12:30 a.m.

Fehst says it’s unclear if anyone was inside the structure when the blaze occurred, and that crews remained on the scene throughout the night extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains unknown; Fehst says an investigation is now underway.