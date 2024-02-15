Trail’s Third Avenue will be closed to traffic and pedestrians tomorrow until Feb. 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while crews repair a sewer line on the 1400 Block between Highway 3B and Robertson Street.

The city says notices will be hand-delivered in advance with the date and times residents in the area will be impacted, and instructions for residents, as crews require complete cooperation to complete the project.

Additionally, the city warns that while repairs are underway, there will be other traffic disruptions and parking restrictions, including a complete block of the Third Avenue turn from Highway 3B, and local traffic restrictions at the turn onto Third Avenue from Robertson Street.