The Trail West Kootenay Transit exchange on Cedar Avenue is set to undergo an extensive renovation and expansion, thanks to a combined investment of over $3.07 million from the federal and provincial governments, and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Announced today, the City of Trail said in a media release that the project aims to prepare the transit exchange for new bus routes and expanded service levels, aligning with the community’s growth and rising ridership demands.

“Our community is growing, and so has our need for inclusive transportation options. We are grateful for the financial support from federal and provincial governments, as well as BC Transit and RDKB Transit Service. This project will improve safety and accessibility between downtown Trail and neighbouring communities,” said Trail Mayor Colleen Jones in the release

The expansion will see the addition of six concrete bus pads at the exchange, designed to accommodate standard-capacity buses, with the goal of streamlining the arrival and departure processes. The release states the upgrade is critical to support the future growth in ridership demand.

The expansion will also involve the installation of new bus shelters, benches, shelter lighting, bicycle racks, and a dedicated washroom facility for transit employees. Sidewalks will also be widened, and streets and crosswalks will be resurfaced and repainted to improve passenger safety and accessibility.

The release states that investing in public transit infrastructure promotes an inclusive community by ensuring better connectivity to housing, jobs, services, amenities, and the broader community.