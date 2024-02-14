Almost a year and a half later, the BC Highway Patrol has laid charges against the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal head-on collision that claimed the life of a 34-year-old mother and injured her four children.

Terry Jackson has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm in relation to the collision, as stated in a media release from the detachment.

The incident occurred on Highway 22 north of Trail on Oct. 1, 2022, when the pickup, heading northbound, entered the oncoming lane and collided with the woman’s southbound SUV.

The release states the mother and her four children were all transported to Trail Regional Hospital where she tragically passed away. Her children were treated for serious injuries but later released from the hospital.

The Trail RCMP detachment was the first to respond to the collision, but BC Highway Patrol in Nelson took charge of the investigation and told Vista Radio in a previous interview that impairment was ruled out as a causing factor.

However, after an extensive investigation by the BC Highway Patrol, charges have now been laid against Jackson, whose first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Rossland Courthouse.