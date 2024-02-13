The Regional District of Central Kootenay has installed 96 new solar panels on the roof of the Creston and District Community Complex, which officials say will offset the building’s annual energy usage with savings of around $274,384 over 30 years.

The solar energy produced by the array, which is up to 41,800 kWh per year, will reduce the facility’s dependency on the power grid.

“We worked with Energy Economics to install 96 solar panels on the roof of the complex, which will route solar power into the facility,” says RDCK senior energy specialist Shari Imada. “The installation and usage of this renewable energy system will help improve energy efficiency and reduce the complex’s carbon pollution.”

This project is part of a greater effort to address community resiliency by generating renewable energy on site and decreasing the amount of energy purchased by the facility. Operators will gain experience working with this technology, and the solar performance will be tracked through a facility energy monitoring program.

- Advertisement -

“This solar array is a great example of how we can leverage our asset management plans and capital investments while integrating sound energy efficiency measures,” says general manager of community services, Joe Chirico. “The RDCK is also undertaking a regional greenhouse gas reduction feasibility study that will inform future capital investments in recreation and other RDCK facilities.”

The project was funded in collaboration with the Columbia Basin Trust, who provided a generous grant through their Basin Charge Up program.

Residents can explore options for reducing energy usage and installing solar panels at their homes by signing up for the RDCK Regional Energy Efficiency Program (REEP) through the RDCK website.

Information about the project will be displayed in the complex lobby and available on the RDCK website. Information on this project and other community resiliency efforts can be found at rdck.ca/sustainability.