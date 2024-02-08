34-year-old Robyn Poznikoff, convicted in 2022, will serve the remaining year and a half of her two-year conditional sentence order, in jail.

In November 2022, Poznikoff was convicted on two counts related to the possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and for possessing an unauthorized weapon.

The charges stemmed from a 2020 Castlegar RCMP investigation, including a search warrant executed at a residence associated with Poznikoff.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, Canadian currency, a taser, a firearm, and a vehicle later forfeited through the British Columbia Civil Forfeiture Office.

Poznikoff was ordered to serve a two-year conditional sentence order (CSO) in her residence, with a subsequent probationary period and a 10-year firearm prohibition in July 2023.

Just over three months into serving her two-year CSO, Poznikoff faced another arrest, this time for alleged drug trafficking.

On October 25, 2023, a search warrant was executed in a residence on the 5200 Block of Broadwater Road in Robson. The warrant led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, currency, a vehicle, and other items associated with the illicit drug trade.

As a result, Poznikoff was brought back into police custody. Her CSO was revoked by the BC Supreme Court for breaching conditions, she will now serve the remainder of her two-year CSO in police custody.

In connection with the October search warrant, Poznikoff faces charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Her next court appearance for these new charges is scheduled for March 6, 2024.