Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeRegional NewsNewsCastlegar woman sentenced to jail for breaching CSO conditions
News

Castlegar woman sentenced to jail for breaching CSO conditions

By Submitted Article
RCMP cruisers. File photo by Grant Warkentin / Vista Staff

34-year-old Robyn Poznikoff, convicted in 2022, will serve the remaining year and a half of her two-year conditional sentence order, in jail.

In November 2022, Poznikoff was convicted on two counts related to the possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and for possessing an unauthorized weapon.

The charges stemmed from a 2020 Castlegar RCMP investigation, including a search warrant executed at a residence associated with Poznikoff.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, Canadian currency, a taser, a firearm, and a vehicle later forfeited through the British Columbia Civil Forfeiture Office.

- Advertisement -

Poznikoff was ordered to serve a two-year conditional sentence order (CSO) in her residence, with a subsequent probationary period and a 10-year firearm prohibition in July 2023.

Just over three months into serving her two-year CSO, Poznikoff faced another arrest, this time for alleged drug trafficking.

On October 25, 2023, a search warrant was executed in a residence on the 5200 Block of Broadwater Road in Robson. The warrant led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, currency, a vehicle, and other items associated with the illicit drug trade.

As a result, Poznikoff was brought back into police custody. Her CSO was revoked by the BC Supreme Court for breaching conditions, she will now serve the remainder of her two-year CSO in police custody.

In connection with the October search warrant, Poznikoff faces charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Her next court appearance for these new charges is scheduled for March 6, 2024.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News